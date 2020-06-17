Former WME Agent Brittany Myers Adams Joins Artists First

In her new role, Adams will spearhead the launch of a branding division, bringing over clients including Lena Waithe, Dan Levy, Cynthia Erivo and Kevin Smith.

Brittany Myers Adams has joined Artists First as a brand manager.

In her new role, Adams is charged with building a new branding division for the firm while exclusively representing clients in the branding and endorsement space. To Artists First, she brings clients including Lena Waithe, Dan Levy, Cynthia Erivo and Kevin Smith.

Adams previously worked for WME where she was an agent in the commercial department for eight years. During her tenure, she focused on comedy and music clients, working with talent including Amy Schumer, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Catherine Reitman, Nicole Byer, Jimmy O. Yang, Roy Wood Jr., Jermaine Fowler, Wiz Khalifa, Macklemore, Roddy Ricch, Nas, Hasan Minhaj and many others.

Of the move, Myers says, “I’m thrilled to be joining such a respected management team that shares the same client-first values that I do. Every artist has a compelling story that deserves to be told and I’m looking forward to bringing those stories to life in this new role.”

Artists First president and CEO Peter Principato added: “On behalf of my partners, we are genuinely excited to welcome Brittany to the Artists First family. Her entrepreneurial approach to her business, coupled with her vast relationships, makes her an ideal addition for our company."

Artists First is a talent management and production company focused on actors, writers, directors and producers in film, television and digital media. Clients include Jordan Peele, Martin Lawrence, Awkwafina, Tiffany Haddish, Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Ed Helms, Will Arnett , Ike Barinholtz, Paul Walter Hauser, Kate McKinnon, Michael Showalter, John M Chu, Lior Raz , Mitch Hurwitz, Cristela Alonzo and many others. The company maintains offices in L.A., New York and Chicago.