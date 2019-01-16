WME Agent David Lubliner Moves to UTA

Clients Chris and Paul Weitz are among those following him to his new agency.

Literary agent David Lubliner has left WME and joined UTA, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

A source also tells THR that Lubliner is bringing with him the following clients: About a Boy co-writers and brothers Chris and Paul Weitz, Beatriz at Dinner director Miguel Arteta, Detective Pikachu director/co-writer Rob Letterman and Juliet, Naked co-writer Jim Taylor, among others.

Lubliner's departure from WME was expected, as he is among a handful of agents in talks for possible moves in the new year.

It's been a jam-packed week for UTA, which in the past three days has signed Queen Latifah and former Republican presidential candidate John Kasich, as well as hired CAA agent Darnell Strom to run its newly created Culture and Leadership division and Mic senior executive Marc Paskin to serve as a news and broadcast agent.