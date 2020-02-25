WME Digital Department Adds to Team, Promotes Agent to Partner (Exclusive)

Bennett Sherman joins the agency from ICM Partners, and Ben Davis has been upped to partner.

WME's digital department is growing.

The agency has promoted digital agent Ben Davis to partner and hired Bennett Sherman as an agent from ICM Partners.

New York-based Davis has been at WME for eight years, working with digital talent like Casey Neistat and helping to lead its podcast effort as the audio-first industry has boomed. Davis works with clients to develop digital strategies and helps digital properties seek out opportunities in traditional media.

Sherman, meanwhile, comes to the agency after 10 years at ICM, where he focused digital and traditional clients working at the intersection of emerging platforms, gaming and technology. As an agent in the digital department at WME, he will work with traditional talent looking to cross into digital and will represent both digital companies and talent.

WME's digital department is made up of 30 agents. In recent months, the department has signed TikTok star Chase Hudson and his Hype House collective, inked an exclusive distribution deal with Spotify for podcast Last Podcast on the Left, struck a live streaming pact between gamers Lazarbeam and Muselk and YouTube and secured Lilly Singh's role as host of NBC late night show A Little Late.