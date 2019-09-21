WME Elevates Becky Gardenhire to Co-Head of Nashville Office

The promotion makes her the highest-ranking woman at any Nashville-based agency.

WME has named partner Becky Gardenhire co-head of the agency’s Nashville office. She will work alongside current co-heads Scott Clayton, Joey Lee and Jay Williams to oversee the agency’s day-to-day operations in Nashville.

"I’m so humbled and really grateful to be part of this entire company, but really the Nashville team," Gardenhire tells Billboard. "I’ve been in Nashville since 2003 so I have grown with this office. I’ve had so many great colleagues, mentors and leaders along the way that have just helped groom my journey."

Gardenhire began working at William Morris Agency in 2002 at the Beverly Hills office and moved to Nashville a year later to work in the new office. She was named partner in 2017.

"I don’t think we would have gotten to where we are today without Becky stepping up a few years ago to take on some of the leadership roles in the office," Williams tells Billboard. "She was really instrumental in developing our roster and help organize how artists move through the territorial system."

Williams adds: "She’s been an amazing mentor for a lot of young agents. I love to say that her door is always open and usually there’s a line outside of it."

"They are such an amazing team," Gardenhire says of her fellow co-heads. "All of them bring so much value and assets to what they do, what they bring to the office, what they bring to our business. I have been learning from them every day and now to be part of their leadership group is a thrill and I am excited to be part of that."

In addition to her leadership position, Gardenhire also oversees touring, television, literary and sponsorship opportunities for artists including Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, LANCO, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Tenille Townes, Ingrid Andress, Sara Evans and Trisha Yearwood.

At WME, Gardenhire has also spearheaded social impact initiatives and the Nashville music community, such as Talk the Talk, a long-running monthly lecture series that connects women across the Nashville music business.

"Regardless of whether Becky's a woman or not, she's the right person for this job, but because she is, I think that's going to really empower and inspire some of the young women, not only in our office, but hopefully in the entire community here," says Williams. "She's the perfect example of what someone in that role should be."

Last year, Gardenhire was named CMA’s Talent Agent of the Year Award and she currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Academy of Country Music, the Board of Directors for TJ Martell’s Nashville chapter and the Board of Directors for the W.O. Smith Music School.

