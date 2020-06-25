WME Head of Music Marc Geiger Exits

Scott Clayton, Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer will lead the music division, while Sara Newkirk Simon transitions to a consultant role with WME parent company Endeavor.

WME partner and worldwide head of music Marc Geiger is leaving the agency after 17 years.

WME’s co-head of music Sara Newkirk Simon will transition to a consultant role with WME's parent company Endeavor, it was announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lucy Dickins is promoted to co-head of WME’s music division, joining Scott Clayton and Kirk Sommer who will remain in their roles as co-heads.

"Under Marc’s leadership, WME’s Music division has become a global powerhouse. During his tenure, Marc led countless agency initiatives and firsts for the music industry, including the creation of Festivals and EDM divisions and building out WME’s leading London and Sydney music teams. We thank Marc for his countless contributions to WME and wish him all the best going forward," Lloyd Braun, president of Endeavor’s representation businesses said in a statement.

Geiger added in his own statement: “The past 17 years have been an incredible ride, and I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the world’s best artists and colleagues. I’m proud of all that we accomplished, most especially the team we built during my time with the agency. I know they will achieve great things in the future.”

Since joining WME in 2017, Clayton helped manage WME’s music division, including building a roster of artists in Nashville. He will continue in his role as co-head of WME’s Nashville office, along with Becky Gardenhire, Joey Lee, and Jay Williams.

Dickins joined WME in 2019 and has bolstered the agency's music division in the UK. Sommer remains as co-head of the music division.

“Scott, Lucy and Kirk have distinguished themselves through the artists they have championed, the reputations they’ve built, and the leadership they’ve demonstrated at WME. Each brings unique experience, relationships and perspective that will help shape the future of our music division," Braun added.