WME Bolsters Digital Department With Two New Agents Focused on Gaming (Exclusive)

Conor Beesemyer and Richard Webb have joined the agency to focus on "identifying gaming talent, digital content creators and digital focused companies."

WME has expanded its digital department with the addition of two new agents focused on the burgeoning gaming space.

Conor Beesemyer and Richard Webb have joined the agency's digital department and will report to WME partners and co-heads, digital, Chris Jacquemin and Jad Dayeh. The hirings follow last week's announcement that the agency has promoted digital agent Ben Davis to partner and hired Bennett Sherman as an agent in the digital department from ICM Partners.

Both Beesemyer and Webb join WME from esports and media company FaZe Clan. Beesemyer served as a talent manager and later partnerships manager at FaZe, while Webb was vp of sales.

Prior to their time at FaZe Clan, Beesemyer spent two years in business development at advertising company Kiosked and Webb worked for ten years at professional esports org Major League Gaming.

In their new roles, Beesemyer and Webb will focus on "identifying gaming talent, digital content creators and digital focused companies."

WME has shown increased interest in esports and gaming streaming personalities recently, represented such stars as pro gamer Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott and YouTube star Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach, among others.