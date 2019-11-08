WME, IMG Models Sign Boxer Ryan Garcia (Exclusive)

The agencies' corporate sibling, Endeavor Content, is also planning a docuseries on the fighter and his family.

Less than a week after his lightweight fight win against Romero Duno at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, boxer Ryan Garcia has found new representation.

WME and corporate sibling IMG Models have signed the 21-year-old fighter in all areas outside of the sport, including film, television and endorsements. Garcia is also the subject of an upcoming docuseries from WME affiliate Endeavor Content that will profile his family and life in the boxing ring and outside of it. A studio is not currently attached to the project.

In September, Garcia inked a new multiyear deal with boxing firm Golden Boy Promotions to fight in matches set up by the company. (Sports TV start-up DAZN is partnered with Golden Boy to air a series of fights, including the Nov. 2 match between Garcia and Duno.)

The boxing firm's CEO, retired fighter Oscar De La Hoya, said at the time of Garcia's signing, "Besides his amazing talent, he brings an outside appeal that few fighters can achieve."

The fighter, from Victorville, Calif., has built a social media following, with 4 million Instagram followers and north of 230,000 Twitter followers. In 2017 he was named ESPN's "Prospect of the Year" after a string of wins.

Attorneys Guadalupe Valencia (for boxing matters) and Darren Chavez will keep representing Garcia.