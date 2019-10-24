WME Signs Condé Nast Entertainment

The video network's titles include unscripted series 'Last Chance U' and 'Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea,' both on Netflix.

WME has signed Condé Nast Entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The video network, which produces content based on IP from Condé Nast's prestigious portfolio of publishing brands, including Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, GQ and Wired, currently has 65 film and television projects in active development, including Netflix's Joseph Kosinski-helmed Spiderhead, Jake Gyllenhaal-produced Gilded Rage, James Ivory-adapted The Judge's Will and Ansel Elgort starrer The Great High School Imposter.

Current projects include Netflix's unscripted series Last Chance U, Fastest Car and Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea, as well as the features Only the Brave and The Old Man & the Gun, the latter of which earned Robert Redford a Golden Globe nomination.

CNE's digital videos have collectively racked up more than 35 million subscribers, four billion total worldwide views (a 70 percent year-over-year increase) and almost 19 billion worldwide total watch minutes (up 110 percent year-over-year) across all of its YouTube channels.

It recently launched a GQ Sports channel to go with two over-the-top channels and 175 new digital pilots. Every year CNE's Next Gen Studio produces and releases more than 4,000 pieces of original digital video content, averaging more than a billion views a month, while CNE's digital distribution network contains almost 60 partners across approximately 2,300 websites.