WME Signs Documentary Film Co. Altimeter Films (Exclusive)

Director Matt Tyrnauer and producing partner Corey Reeser most recently made 'Studio 54.'

WME has signed documentarian Matt Tyrnauer, his producing partner Corey Reeser and their production company Altimeter Films, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Tyrnauer, a former Vanity Fair writer, most recently directed Studio 54, which premiered at Sundance in January and will be released in theaters later this year. He also produced the documentary with Reeser.

Reeser produced the Tyrnauer-helmed Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, which premiered at Toronto in 2017. On July 27 Greenwich Entertainment will release the doc, which is based on combat vet turned celebrity pimp Scotty Bowers' 2012 so-called tell-all Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Lives of the Stars.

Tyrnauer and Reeser are now executive producing Home, the first docuseries that Apple ordered straight to series.

Tyrnauer previously directed and produced 2016's Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, about journalist/activist Jane Jacobs, and 2008's Valentino: The Last Emperor. Citizen Jane was produced by Reeser as well.

Altimeter, Tyrnauer and Reeser continue to be represented by Darin Friedman at Management 360.