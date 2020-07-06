WME Signs Hypebeast for Film, TV Projects (Exclusive)

The men's online fashion and e-commerce platform originated as a streetwear blog.

WME has signed Hypebeast, which grew from a sneaker blog to become a digital media company and e-commerce platform.

The Hollywood talent agency will mine Hypebeast's digital content and IP to develop across multiple platforms, including as film and TV projects, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Launched in 2005 by Kevin Ma, Hypebeast has become a digital men's streetwear and boutique.

The deal with the Hong Kong-based fashion bible and boutique follows WME reaching agreements to represent Conde Nast Entertainment, New York magazine, and Vice Studios to similarly exploit their IP across multiple platforms.

Hypebeast, which publicly trades on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, points to around 40.5 million active users across all platforms.