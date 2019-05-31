WME Signs Sports Radio Personality Jim Rome

He was previously with CAA.

WME has signed sports broadcaster Jim Rome in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The former ESPN personality (Rome Is Burning) has since 2013 hosted CBS Sports Radio's The Jim Rome Show, which is the longest-running active stand-alone syndicated sports talk show on radio. He also frequently contributes to NFL on CBS.

As one of the spikiest commentators in sports over the past 25 years, Rome has frequently been called upon to make cameos, and he has done so in Space Jam, The Longest Yard and Two for the Money as well as Netflix's American Vandal and CBS' The Millers. He has also released a CD, Welcome to the Jungle, of memorable caller soundbites and music heard on his radio show over the years.

Rome continues to be represented by his longtime attorney Dave Feldman at Bloom Hergott.