WME Signs NBA Breakout Victor Oladipo

The Indiana Pacers guard, who won the league's 2017-18 Most Improved Player award on Monday, moonlights as a singer.

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo has signed with WME for off-the-court representation in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

A year ago tomorrow, the guard was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a move that some saw as a poor deal for the Pacers. But Oladipo led his new team to the playoffs, pushing LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round while raising his season-long scoring average from 15.9 to 23.1 points per game and notching an NBA-leading 2.4 steals per game. The 26-year-old was recognized with the NBPA's Backbone Award by his teammates while collecting a slew of other accolades, including his career-first All-Star team selection, first-team All-Defense, third-team All-NBA as well as the league's Most Improved Player award.

Oladipo has served as the face of Nike's Jordan Extra.Fly sneakers, and he also moonlights as a singer, winning the NBA Talent Challenge for the past two years straight. In October the Maryland native released vis his label Feathery Music the EP Songs For You, which includes a cover of Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You" and original tracks written and performed with 2 Chainz ("Rope A Dope," an inspirational anthem that addresses athletes' patriotic activism) and Eric Bellinger ("Unfollow," an R&B jam about a modern-day breakup). See Oladipo's music videos for "A Song For You" and "Unfollow" below.

WME will help Oladipo expand his opportunities in music, endorsements, content development and philanthropy. The agency's sports roster also includes Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Kobe Bryant, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Novak Djokovic, Draymond Green, Wayne Gretzky, Ca Newton, Adam Rippon, Alex Rodriguez, Ronda Rousey, Maria Sharapova and Lindsey Vonn.