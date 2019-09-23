WME Signs New York Magazine (Exclusive)

The outlet, whose reporting has inspired such movies and TV programs as 'Hustlers' and 'The Loudest Voice,' also is launching a production initiative led by Scoop Wasserstein

New York Magazine has signed with WME, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

In addition to enlisting the agency's help in developing opportunities to adapt its content across all mediums, including film, scripted and non-scripted television, podcasts and live events, parent company New York Media has launched a TV/film production initiative led by consulting producer Scoop Wasserstein, brother of New York Media CEO Pam Wasserstein. The initiative already is adapting Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh's "The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence" with Blumhouse and Mark Wahlberg, and Reeves Wiedeman's "Who Killed Tulum?" with Annapurna.

Led by editor-in-chief David Haskell, New York and its five verticals – Intelligencer (politics, business, technology, media), Vulture (culture), The Cut (women's interest), Grub Street (food) and The Strategist (online shopping) – collectively publish 100 stories every day and attract more than 100 million readers every month.

New York has provided a wealth of source material for Hollywood since the 1970s, most recently inspiring Hustlers (Jessica Pressler's "The Hustlers at Scores"), Bad Education (Robert Kolker's "The Bad Superintendent") and Showtime's The Loudest Voice (Gabriel Sherman's Roger Ailes reporting). Pressler's viral Anna Delvey story, "Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It," has been optioned by Shonda Rhimes for Netflix. Other New York reporting that has been adapted over the years includes Mark Jacobson's "The Return of Superfly" (American Gangster), Nik Cohn's "Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night" (Saturday Night Fever), Jacobson's "Night-Shifting for the Hip Fleet" (Taxi) and Gail Sheehy's "The Secret of Grey Gardens" (Grey Gardens).

New York Media continues to be represented by attorney Robert Strent at Grubman Shire.