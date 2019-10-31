WME Signs Oscar-Nominated Documentarian Ed Perkins (Exclusive)

His latest film, 'Tell Me Who I Am,' premiered at Telluride and is now available on Netflix.

WME has signed Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Ed Perkins, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The director's latest feature, Tell Me Who I Am, follows a pair of British twin brothers, one of whom suffered near-total amnesia in a motorcycle accident in 1982, leaving the other with the task of helping to reconstruct his memories.

The Lightbox-produced doc, which is 95 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, premiered at Telluride in August and is now on Netflix.

Perkins started the year with his first Academy Award nomination, for the documentary short Black Sheep. His previous films, which he directed and lensed, include 2014's Garnet's Gold and the 2015 short If I Die on Mars.