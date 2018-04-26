WME Signs Podcast Company PRX (Exclusive)

Its Radiotopia podcasts include '99% Invisible,' 'Ear Hustle' and 'Song Exploder.'

WME has signed Public Radio Exchange, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The agency will work to expand the digital radio nonprofit's business in all areas, including film, television and books.

In 2014 PRX partnered with 99% Invisible host Roman Mars to create the Radiotopia podcast network. Several of its podcasts have received queries for adaptation, including storytelling series Mortified, San Quentin State Prison-set Ear Hustle and true-crime show Criminal.

In addition, PRX offers distribution and monetization services for other podcasts and podcast networks, including This American Life, The Moth, Night Vale Presents and Gen-Z Media. PRX also distributes podcasts from media personalities including Michael Ian Black, Joshua Malina, financial guru Jean Chatzky and chef Christopher Kimball.

WME is carving out a significant presence in the podcasting space, representing Crooked Media, Panoply Media, Two Up (Limetown), Malcolm Gladwell (Revisionist History, Broken Record) and Stephen Dubner (Freakonomics Radio). The larger company also has produced podcasts and a SiriusXM show with WME clients via IMG Original Content.