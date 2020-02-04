WME Signs Six-Year-Old Vlogger Anastasia Radzinskaia (Exclusive)

Under names Like Nastya and Stacy, her eight YouTube channels generate almost $20 million a year in ad revenue.

WME has signed vlogger Anastasia Radzinskaia, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Born in Russia six years ago, Radzinskaia (who vlogs under monikers including Like Nastya and Stacy) generates almost $20 million a year in advertising revenue across her eight channels, which collectively have attracted 3.3 billion monthly views and 110 million subscribers, with 200,000 more subscribing every day from around the world. Forbes ranked her YouTube's third-highest earner of 2019, behind only eight-year-old toy-unboxer Ryan Kaji and trick-shot team Dude Perfect.

Radzinskaia has fanbases in major markets including the United States, Russia, Brazil, Germany and India, and she produces local-language content (she speaks English, Russian, Spanish and Mandarin) across her channels.

Alongside her father, Radzinskaia vlogs about such everyday activities as taking care of her cat and helping her parents around the house (both her parents write and produce the content). She was born with cerebral palsy, and her family aims to create "entertaining content with learning lessons."

Radzinskaia continues to be represented by manager Eyal Baumel of Yoola and attorneys Ellie Altshuler at Nixon Peabody and Mikhael E. Keifitz.