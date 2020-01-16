WME's Oscar Party the Latest Awards-Circuit Event to Go Vegan (Exclusive)

WME, which boasts noted vegan and best actor nominee Joaquin Phoenix as a client, becomes the first talent agency to serve an all-plant-based menu at its pre-Academy Awards bash.

Another high-profile Oscar-season event will be going vegan this year.

WME's pre-Oscars shindig will serve a plant-based menu this year. It will mark likely the first time that a major talent agency has served an all-vegan menu on Academy Awards night. The menu is in support of its high-profile client, Joaquin Phoenix, an animal-rights activist and longtime vegan. The Joker actor, who is up for an Oscar for best actor (his fourth nomination and his third in the category) has championed the move to serve plant-based meals on the 2020 awards circuit at the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice Awards and this weekend's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For its invite-only bash, WME is partnering with Los Angeles' Nic’s on Beverly to cater the evening. The night will feature all-vegan hors d’ oeuvres, a main course and desserts, plus a spread from caterer This Messy Table.

Expected guests include WME clients and Oscar nominees Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon Ho (the trio are all nominated for best director), Charlize Theron, Jonathan Pryce and Florence Pugh.

The party will be held at private residence on Friday, Feb. 7.