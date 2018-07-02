'Wolf of Wall Street' Producer Riza Aziz to Face Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (Report)

The Red Granite co-founder is expected to discuss his role in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB corruption scandal, which allegedly saw laundered money used to fund 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'

Riza Aziz, the co-founder of Red Granite Pictures, which famously produced the 2014 hit The Wolf of Wall Street, is expected to be questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday, according to numerous media reports in Malaysia.

The 48-year-old stepson of embattled former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, himself a central figure in multi-billion dollar 1MDB corruption scandal and under investigation since losing power in May, Aziz is alleged to have received $238 million in laundered money from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund in 2012, money which – according to the U.S. Justice Department – was used to fund luxury properties in Beverly Hills, New York and London, alongside helping set up Red Granite Pictures.

Aziz, who hasn't been seen in public in the U.S. since the premiere of the Red Granite-produced Daddy's Home in December 2015, founded the production company with Joey McFarland in 2010, launching with a spectacular party in Cannes in 2011 as they announced The Wolf of Wall Street, which would star Leonardo DiCaprio (who also produced).

Aziz is also a known associate of Jho Low, the colorful playboy considered the prime suspect in the 1MBD scandal and now a fugitive, believed to be avoiding extradition between Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand. Low was also given "special thanks" in the credits for The Wolf of Wall Street.

Since he lost a shock election in May, Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansour (Aziz's mother) have become the focus of an intense investigation in Malaysia, with both banned from leaving the country and expected to face arrest soon.

Last month, police seized jewelry, handbags and watches worth up to $273 million from raids on properties linked to the pair. The value of Hermes handbags – a known favorite of Mansour – alone was put at $12.7 million.