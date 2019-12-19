Amy Adams Questions Julianne Moore's Disappearance in 'The Woman in the Window' Trailer

Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Jason Leigh round out the cast.

Amy Adams investigates her friend's disappearance in the trailer for Twentieth Century Fox's psychological thriller The Woman in the Window.

The film follows agoraphobic child psychologist Dr. Anna Fox (Adams), who befriends Jane Russell (Julianne Moore), who lives across the street. Anna's life turns upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.

Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Jason Leigh round out the cast. The Joe Wright-directed film is based on the A.J. Finn novel of the same name, while the screenplay was written by Tracy Letts.

The trailer opens with Anna introducing herself while filming a video. "There are some things that have to be said about me. I have an anxiety disorder," she explains as clips show her taking medication.

When new neighbor Ethan Russell (Hechinger) stops by to drop off a package from his mother, Anna says that she is not prepared to welcome visitors and sends him away.

In a voiceover, Anna explains that she can't go outside due to her agoraphobia. Clips follow of her remaining inside her apartment, though she eventually welcomes Jane into her home. As the two bond, Anna learns about Jane's "complicated" family life.

One night Anna hears a scream and looks into Jane's window across the street. Anna calls 9-1-1 after she sees Jane being pushed across the room and stabbed.

An NYPD officer (Henry) and Jane's husband, Alistair (Oldman), then stop by Anna's apartment. "You have never met my wife," Alistair tells Anna. While Anna is confident that she has met Jane, she is later introduced to the real Jane (Leigh).

Despite meeting the real Jane, Anna remains convinced that she spent time with a woman claiming to be Alistair's wife. When the NYPD officer says that Anna's medicine can cause hallucinations, she questions why he is protecting the family.

"They're all hiding something," says Anna, who researches the family to uncover the truth about the woman she befriended.

The trailer concludes with Anna calling the cops when she spots an intruder in her house.

The Woman in the Window will be in theaters on May 15. Watch the full trailer below.