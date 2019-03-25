Women in Film Adds Five to 2019 Board of Directors

Tracy McGrath, Vanessa Morrison, Andrea Nelson Meigs, Syrinthia Studer and Talitha Watkins have been elected to three-year terms.

The Los Angeles branch of Women in Film has elected five industry leaders to its board of directors. They are:

Tracy McGrath, a senior physical production executive for Amazon's Original Movies division. She previously oversaw productions at New Regency, Miramax/Dimension and Buena Vista Pictures, and was the first senior vice president of physical production at CBS Films.

Vanessa Morrison, who as president of Fox Family oversees all of Twentieth Century Fox's family-friendly live-action, animated and hybrid film and TV projects, including Ferdinand and the Ice Age franchise. She also serves on the Women in Animation Advisory Board and UC Berkeley Office of the Chancellor's Board of Visitors, and is a recipient of the African-American Film Critics Association's Ashley Boone Award for execs.

Andrea Nelson Meigs, a senior talent and literary agent at ICM Partners whose clients include Beyonce, Ellen Burstyn, Tina Gordon, Quvenzhané Wallis and Nathalie Emmanuel. She also is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Motion Picture Television Fund's Council, the Time's Up Entertainment Board, the American Black Film Festival's steering committee, the Black Filmmakers Foundation's advisory committee, the Ebell of Los Angeles, the State Bar of California and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Syrinthia Studer, executive vice president of worldwide acquisitions for Paramount, who oversees the negotiation and acquisition of films like Book Club, Spotlight and Boyhood as well as premium and cable TV programming.

Talitha Watkins, a motion picture talent agent at CAA who focuses on multicultural audiences. She previously served as vice president of multicultural marketing at Universal Pictures and oversaw operations, sales and marketing for female-oriented digital projects at Warner Bros.

"With the election of these new members, the board gains the valuable expertise of five of our esteemed colleagues in the screen industries," board president Amy Baer said in a statement. "Each has established herself as an influential figure in our industry, leading to an improved and expanded definition of how women are represented onscreen, offscreen and in positions of corporate leadership."

The five new members brings the board total to thirty, including Baer, executive vice president Deborah Liebling, vice president Stephanie Allain, treasurer Stasia Washington, secretary Tara Kole, Orly Adelson, Adriana Alberghetti, Rowena Arguelles, Lake Bell, Esther Chang, Bonnie Eskenazi, Jane Fleming, Nisha Ganatra, Laura Gordon, Jamila Hunter, Ilene Kahn Power, Ghen Laraya Long, Tracy McKNight, Hannah Minghella, Gaude Paez, Keri Putnam, Pat Quinn, Rena Ronson, Cathy Schulman and Lauren Williams. Each member serves a three-year term.

"The 2019 board of directors will bring valuable guidance to our organization's programming and advocacy work," WIF executive director Kirsten Schaffer said in a statement. "They share our commitment to the mission of enacting change to make the entertainment industry equitable for all women, in front of and behind the camera."