'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot to Adapt Israeli Series 'Queens' for U.S.

Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s Pilot Wave will develop a U.S. version of the series, about the women who take over their family's crime syndicate, together with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and her husband and production partner Jaron Varsano are developing a U.S. version of hit Israeli series Queens together with Endemol Shine North America and Endemol Shine Israel, the companies announced Tuesday.

Gadot and Varsano's Pilot Wave shingle will adapt the Israeli series for the U.S. market.

The original Queens was the most-watched series on the Israeli HOT network last year. The Endemol Shine Israel drama was created by Gal Zaid, Dani Rosenberg, Ruth Zaid and Dror Nobelman, based on an idea by Limor Nahmias.

The drama follows the women of the Malka family who, after their men are murdered by a rival crime syndicate, band together to take over the family business. HOT has greenlit a second season of Queens, which will premiere in 2020.

Gadot and Varsano will serve as executive producers on the U.S. version of Queens together with HOT's Nadav Hanin, Mirit Toovi and Guy Levy, Endemol Shine Israel's Amir Ganor, Gal Zaid, Ruth Zaid, and Sharon Levy and Lisa Fahrenholt of Endemol Shine North America. Together they are currently packaging the project with an eye to taking it out to the marketplace early next year.

“Watching these women make bold decisions, hilarious mistakes and learn to lean on one another set against a thriller backdrop, gives this show such a unique spirit that we all fell in love with it immediately,” Levy said in a statement. “It’s gratifying to see a series that treats women with a deft complexity, showcasing that our differences are the strengths that unite us.”

Added Gadot and Varsano: “it is rare to find content that conveys characters in such a truthful way, while mirroring society.”