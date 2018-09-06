'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' to Open International Documentary Association Screening Series

'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'

The curated screening series devoted to the year's top docs kicks off Sept. 12.

Morgan Neville’s Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, his doc about children’s TV host Fred Rogers, will kick off the International Documentary Association’s annual curated screening series on Sept. 12. The series will screen some of the most acclaimed documentaries of the year and this year will spread out to multiple venues throughout Los Angeles, including The Landmark, ArcLight Hollywood and The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills.

The lineup includes such films as RBG, a portrait of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Reversing Roe, which looks at the battle over abortion.

“2018 has been another year for groundbreaking documentary films,” IDA executive director Simon Kilmurry said in announcing the line-up. “We see these films impacting current events both internationally and domestically with filmmakers on the forefront bringing us the stories and the truth to issues that shape the news today.”

The current lineup follows:

Charm City (Dir.: Marilyn Ness)

Free Solo Dirs.: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi)

Minding The Gap (Dir.: Bing Liu)

On Her Shoulders (Dir. Alexandria Bombach)

Quincy (Dirs.: Alan Hicks, Rashida Jones)

RBG (Dirs.: Julie Cohen, Betsy West)

Reversing Roe (Dirs.: Ricki Stern, Annie Sundberg)

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind (Dir.: Marina Zenovich)

Saving Brinton (Dirs.: Tommy Haines, Andrew Sherburne)

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland( Dirs.: Kate Davis, David Heilbroner)

Science Fair (Dirs.: Cristina Costantini, Darren Foster)

Shirkers (Dir.: Sandi Tan)

Studio 54 (Dir: Matt Tyrnauer)

The New York Times Op-Docs

The Price of Everything( Dir.: Nathaniel Kahn)

The Sentence (Dir.: Rudy Valdez)

The Silence of Others (Dirs.: Robert Bahar, Almudena Carracedo)

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead (Dir: Morgan Neville)

Three Identical Strangers( Dir.: Tim Wardle)

What Haunts Us (Dir.: Paige Goldberg Tolmach)

Won't You Be My Neighbor (Dir.: Morgan Neville)

An updated schedule will be available at www.documentary.org/screenings.