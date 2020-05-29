Woody Allen Says He Accepts a "Large Number of People" Won't Ever Believe Him

“Anything I say sounds self-serving and defensive, so it’s best if I just go my way and work," the filmmaker says.

Woody Allen says there is still some hope in him that people will believe he never molested his daughter — but he assumes the allegation will be noted in the beginning of his obituary.

In an interview with The Guardian published Friday, the filmmaker once again addressed the allegation which has been dogging him for a better part of his decades-long career.

“I assume that for the rest of my life a large number of people will think I was a predator," Allen told Hadley Freeman. “Anything I say sounds self-serving and defensive, so it’s best if I just go my way and work."

The 84-year-old recently had his memoir, Apropos of Nothing, released after it was dropped by original publisher Hachette over outcry and the fact the publisher was the same that released his son, Ronan Farrow's, book Catch and Kill, about his challenges chasing stories about Harvey Weinstein's sexual assaults.

Allen said he is done trying to convince the public he did not sexually abuse his daughter, Dylan, when she was a child, even though she is adamant he did. Mia Farrow, Ronan and Dylan have all spoken out against Allen numerous times and criticized those who sought to protect him or easily dismiss the allegation.

“You can give them the facts over and over," Allen said. "But the facts don’t matter. For some reason, emotionally, it’s important for them to buy into the story.”

That is also the reason Allen said he does not sue tabloids that do stories on the topic. “It doesn’t pay to sue," he said. "Do I really want to be tabloid fodder for two years and go to court? And do I really care?”

As for actors who have spoken out against him, some even after working on one of his projects, Allen used "silly" to describe them. "The actors have no idea of the facts and they latch on to some self-serving, public, safe position. Who in the world is not against child molestation? That’s how actors and actresses are, and [denouncing me] became the fashionable thing to do, like everybody suddenly eating kale.”

Allen said he has accepted his name will never be cleared in the eyes of the public, so he will just continue to focus on work. “That’s the way it is and all I can do is keep my nose to the grindstone and hope that people will come to their senses at some point ," he said "But if not, not. There are many injustices in the world far worse than this. So you live with it.”