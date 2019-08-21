Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' to Open Deauville Film Festival

The controversial film has been dropped by Amazon in the U.S. but will be released in France on Sept. 18

Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York is set to open the Deauville Film Festival, months after being shelved by Amazon in the U.S. following the resurfacing of sexual misconduct allegations against the director.

The Jude Law and Selena Gomez-starrer, which was completed back in 2017, had been produced under an $80 million four-picture deal at Amazon Studios, before being dropped by the streamer in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Amazon returned the rights to Allen back in May, but the film has not found a U.S. distributor.

Allen is suing the company for $68 million for breach of contract after dropping the film, while the company has claimed that Allen's response to the #MeToo movement made it difficult to release and promote the film.

The film depicts a romance between star Elle Fanning, who plays a young reporter who embarks upon a relationship with a much older director, played by Liev Schrieber.

Fanning received Deauville's rising star New Hollywood prize last year, but there's no word yet if she'll attend the festival's opening.

As the resurfaced allegations against Allen made headlines amid the #MeToo movement, Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, who also star in the movie, said they would not work with the director again and donated their salaries from the production to Time's Up.

While the domestic market for Allen's film has been mired in controversy, the movie has fared better internationally. It has been presold across Europe, and will be distributed by Mars Films in France where it's set for a Sept. 18 release.