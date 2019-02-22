Woody Allen Teaming With 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' Producer for New Spanish Film

The director, locked in a lawsuit with Amazon in the U.S., has tapped Barcelona-based Mediapro for his next project, which will likely shoot in Spain's Basque Country this summer.

Embroiled in a multi-million-dollar breach of contract lawsuit against Amazon back home, Woody Allen has turned to Spanish production company Mediapro — which produced Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona — for his next movie, which is set to shoot in Spain this summer.

According to local reports, members of Allen’s team have been scouting locations in the Basque Country in northern Spain and Mediapro reps are in the region for a meeting Friday with the San Sebastian Film Commission.

Mediapro founder Jaume Roures confirmed in interviews last fall that the company would be producing a new Woody Allen project, but the company this week declined to give any new details on the film.

In addition to Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Mediapro produced Allen’s You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger and Midnight in Paris. The company also has a relationship with Amazon Studios, as a co-producer on the behind-the-scenes Spanish football documentary miniseries Six Dreams. Allen sued Amazon earlier this month for $68 million, after the streaming giant shelved his most recently completed film, A Rainy Day in New York and canceled his multi-film agreement with Amazon. Amazon dropped its deal was Allen after old sexual assault allegations from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow resurfaced. Allen denies the allegations.

Allen has a longstanding relationship with Spain and San Sebastian. He presented Vicky Cristina Barcelona at the San Sebastian international film festival in 2008 and received the fest’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004, opening San Sebastian that year with Melinda and Melinda.

In 2002, Allen received Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts, whose previous recipients include Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola and Bob Dylan. The award is given in Oviedo, a city in the north of Spain that unveiled a life-size bronze statue of the director in 2003 and where Allen filmed part of Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Last year feminist groups reportedly petitioned the Oviedo City Hall to remove the statue, citing Dylan Farrow's assault allegations.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Mediapro said: "We have a 10-year relationship with Mr. Allen and, like all projects we produce, we judge the creator by its work. All of our projects have a unique personality, and we support all types of artistic voices and ideas and remain committed to producing well-defined and creative projects for audiences worldwide."

Last October, at a master class at Thierry Fremaux’s Lumiere Festival in Lyon in October, Spanish actor and Vicky Cristina Barcelona star Javier Bardem defended Allen.

“At the time I did Vicky Cristina Barcelona, the allegations were already well known for more than 10 years, and two states in the U.S. deemed he was not guilty,” Bardem said. “If the legal situation ever changes, then I’d change my mind. But, for now, I don’t agree with the public lynching that he’s been receiving, and if Woody Allen called me to work with him again I’d be there tomorrow morning. He’s a genius.”