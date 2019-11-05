Woody Allen's 'Rainy Day in New York' Clears $10M at Overseas Box Office

So far, no U.S. distributor will pick up the movie after it was dropped by Amazon Studios.

Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York is nearing $11 million in foreign ticket sales even while it isn't being shown in the U.S.

Through Nov. 4, the movie's foreign gross rested at $10.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The biggest territory is France, where Allen is particularly popular, with $4.3 million. That's followed by $1.7 million in Spain, $1.1 million in Poland and $1.1 million in Russia.

It began rolling out in earnest at the international box office in late September. A patchwork of distributors are handling the comedy-romance across Europe and a smattering of smaller in Latin America and Asia.

So far, A Rainy Day in New York is earning notably less overseas than many of his other films, although his last outing, Wonder Wheel, topped out at $13.7 million internationally. Three have earned $100 million or more offshore; Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, not adjusted for inflation.

So far, no U.S. distributor has picked up A Rainy Day in the New York after Amazon Studios returned domestic rights to Allen earlier this year.

When the #MeToo movement shook Hollywood, further scrutiny was placed on Woody Allen and reports that he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven. Amazon shelved Rainy Day and tried to cut ties with Allen.

The filmmaker responded by suing for $68 million for breach of contract, his guaranteed minimum payment for his four-picture deal with Amazon.

Actors from Rainy Day have since said they regretted working on it, with Rebecca Hall donating her salary on the film to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund and Timothee Chalamet donating his earnings to RAINN, Time’s UP and the LGBT Center in New York.