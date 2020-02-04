Woody Harrelson Boards Ruben Ostlund's 'Triangle of Sadness' Satire

'The Square' director's latest film, set against the world of fashion and the super rich, has also cast newcomers Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson.

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund, winner of the 2017 Cannes Palme d'Or for The Square, has cast Woody Harrelson and newcomers Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson in his satire Triangle of Sadness.

The feature film set against the world of fashion and the super rich also includes Henrik Dorsin, Zlatko Buric, Iris Berben and Sunnyi Melles.

Triangle of Sadness is Ostlund’s ﬁrst English language film, and his sixth feature after The Guitar Mongoloid, Involuntary, Force Majeure and The Square, another satire, this time on the art world and featuring Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West.

The cameras will start rolling on Ostlund's latest film Feb. 19 in Gothenburg and Trollhattan in Sweden, followed by production in the Adriatic Sea and in Greece.

The film is expected to debut in 2021, with Erik Hemmendorff, and Philippe Bober producing for Film i Väst and other partners. International sales are being handled by Philippe Bober’s Coproduction Ofﬁce.