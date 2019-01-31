Woody Harrelson to Star in 'Fruit Loops' for Ted Melfi, Fox 2000

The dramedy centers on a group of mental patients who band together when their hospital suddenly sells.

Woody Harrelson is coming on board to star in Ted Melfi's dramedy Fruit Loops.

Long set up at Fox 2000, the movie centers on a group of mental patients who band together when their hospital suddenly sells. Harrelson would play Colonel Leonard F. Cubby, who suffers from severe PTSD from his tours in Vietnam.

Melfi wrote and will direct the project for Chernin Entertainment, after working together on St. Vincent and awards contender Hidden Figures. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping will produce.

The director is in final negotiations to direct Harry’s All Night Hamburgers, a sci-fi adventure set up at Warner Bros. Sources say that Melfi will direct Fruit Loops, possibly as early as May, before tackling Hamburgers.

Harrelson, who is repped by CAA, was last seen in tentpoles Solo: A Star Wars Story and Spider-Man spinoff Venom. He is set for Sony's Zombieland sequel, Double Tap.