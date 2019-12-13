'Work in Progress' Star Abby McEnany Wants to Show "What Queer Life Is"

"We really wanted to show queer life and the queer life that I see and that Lilly (Wachowski) sees in our communities," McEnany told In Studio.

This past year has been a full circle moment for comedian Abby McEnany. She premiered her Work in Progress pilot at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival before it was scooped up by television writer and director Lilly Wachowski, along with co-showrunner Tim Mason, and making its debut on Showtime earlier this month.

"I'm so grateful, I'm terrified, I'm excited. It's amazing. I still don’t believe it's happening because I've never worked on a professional thing, like TV, before and I just look around and I’m really grateful. I legit can't believe it," McEnany told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio.

The half-hour semi-autobiographical comedy follows a 45-year-old "self-identified fat, queer dyke," whose misfortune and despair lead her to a transformative relationship. "We really wanted to show what queer life is, and the queer life that I see and that Lilly sees in our communities," McEnany explained.

"With a lot of shows it's like, oh it's a queer character, but we don't see a lot of queer or trans or gender nonconforming folks as your Lyft driver, or your barista, your bartender, your waiter, you know in the background. It's very important that people are set and what people see with queer folks and trans folks and gender nonconforming folks because that's what our life is. It's not just me, Theo (Germaine) and Celeste (Pechous) who play queers. It's everybody."

Work in Progress touches on the topic of gender misidentity in the pilot, and McEnany explained the importance of the scene, saying, "We wanted to show that it's not like everybody's on board right away because that's not reality, and it just shows that kind of learning curve."

She continued: "I was at brunch with a friend of mine and she was like, 'Are you ready for people to say you got stuff wrong?' I'm like, 'Yeah. I'm sure we did.' There's no way you're going to please everybody and I'm telling a story from my point of view, and I'm just trying to be as genuine and real as possible."

Work in Progress airs Sundays at 11 p.m. on Showtime.

