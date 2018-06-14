World Cup Kicks Off With Robbie Williams Performance, Russia Team Thrashing Saudi Arabia

78,000 people attended the tournament's opening match at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium.

Robbie Williams and Russian opera diva Aida Garifullina performed before the soccer World Cup's opening game at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium, in which host Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0.

Williams' performance was part of a short, 20-minute opening ceremony, which also featured dozens of dancers, flame throwing machines and young women wearing skirts stylized as flags of the World Cup's 32 participating teams.

He started off his performance by flipping off the camera, then during the performance of the song "Angels," Williams was joined by Garifullina, and they sang part of it holding hands.

The ceremony and the game were attended by a diverse crowd coming from all corners of Russia and the world. Roughly 78,000 people showed up at Luzhniki, which was a little short of the arena's maximum capacity of just under 80,000.

Williams' performance at the opening ceremony was announced just days before the World Cup's kick-off, and triggered backlash from some British politicians who accused the singer of supporting the Russian leadership by performing in Moscow. Williams' performance was followed by an address from president Vladimir Putin, who stayed to watch the game in the company of Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Gianni Infantino, president of the international soccer governing body FIFA.

Contrary to many expectations, the Russian team thrashed the Saudis 5-0 to the cheers of local fans. After the game, Putin hugged the Saudi prince, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

The World Cup, hosted by Russia for the first time ever, is to run in the country's 11 cities through July 15.