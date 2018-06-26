World Cup: Egyptian TV Commentator Dies After His Country Loses to Saudi Arabia

Egypt and Saudi Arabia during their 2018 FIFA World Cup match

Abdel Rahim Mohamed reportedly had a heart attack after Egypt conceded an injury time goal to lose 1-2.

Egyptian TV commentator Abdel Rahim Mohamed died of a heart attack after watching a soccer FIFA World Cup match in which his country lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2 on Monday.

Mohamed was watching the game in the studios of the Egyptian state-run network Nile Sports in Cairo, as he was to provide post-match commentary and analysis, when he suffered a heart attack shortly after the Saudis scored the winning goal in injury time, the Arab News website reported, quoting major Egyptian Arabic language news site Masrawy.

Mohamed was rushed to the hospital but died shortly upon arrival, according to a statement from Qasr Al-Aini hospital.

Mohamed used to play for top-tier Egyptian soccer club Zamalek FC and later coached it.

Egypt's failure against Saudi Arabia followed losses to Uruguay and host Russia. As a result, the Egyptian team lost all three of its group stage games and was eliminated.

Nile Sports is a major Egyptian sports network that broadcasts in English and Arabic.