World Cup: Iranian Fans Party to Keep Ronaldo Awake

Portugal's superstar mimes to boisterous fans that he needed some shut-eye ahead of Monday's final group match.

Soccer pundits aren't giving the Iran national squad much of a chance against European champions Portugal when the two teams face off Monday in the final match of Group B at the World Cup.

So Iranian fans took matters into their own hands, partying loudly till the early hours of the morning outside the hotel in the Russian city of Saransk where the Portuguese squad was sleeping.

It seemed to work, too. Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored all four of his team's World Cup goals to date, came to the window of his hotel room and, in the form of mime, indicated to the Iranian fans that they should keep it down, as he needed to get some sleep.

But Iran shouldn't get its hopes up. Fans of French club Paris Saint-Germain tried the same trick earlier this year, blasting car horns outside Ronaldo's hotel room ahead of PSG's crucial Champions League match against Ronaldo's Real Madrid. The result? Ronaldo went on to score and knock PSG out of the tournament.