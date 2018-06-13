World Cup: Local Politician Warns Russian Women to Avoid Sex With Men of "Different Races"

Communist lawmaker Tamara Petnyova says women risk being dumped and left with children who could face discrimination.

A Russian politician has warned local women on the eve of the opening of the World Cup soccer tournament in Moscow to avoid having sex with non-white men - lest they fall pregnant and are left with mixed-race children.

Communist lawmaker Tamara Pletnyova said that casual sexual relationships during the World Cup - when tens of thousands of fans from all over the world will flood Moscow and other Russian cities hosting matches - could end up badly.

Russian women risked becoming single mothers of mixed-race children who could face discrimination, Petnyova told a Russian radio station in response to a question about the so-called 'Children of the Olympics'. The term was used in Soviet times after the summer Olympics, hosted by Moscow in 1980, to describe non-white children born to Russian women after liaisons with men from Latin America, Africa and Asia. Contraception was not widely available in the country at the time and there were reports of the children facing discrimination.

Speaking on Govorit Moskva radio Pletnyova: "These [mixed-race] kids suffer and have suffered since Soviet times. It's one thing if they of the same race, but quite another if they're of a different race. I'm not a nationalist, but nevertheless, I know that children suffer. They are abandoned, and that's it. They stay here with mum."

However, Pletnyova, who was a vocal supporter of Leonid Slutsky, a Russian lawmaker recently accused on sexually harassing female reporters in the Russian parliament, added that she would like Russian women to marry "out of love regardless of ethnicity," according to a report in the British daily, The Guardian.

Her comments failed to recognise that Russia is a multi-racial state that includes people of more than 185 different ethnicities.

The World Cup opens in Moscow Thursday evening when Russia plays Saudia Arabia at the city's Luzhniki stadium.

British singer Robbie Williams is among the acts that will play at a pre-match opening concert.