World Cup: Swedish Squad Declares "F*** Racism" in Video Supporting Soccer Player

Jimmy Durmaz came under attack on social media for giving away the free-kick that led to Germany's last-minute winning goal.

Swedish soccer player Jimmy Durmaz has delivered a stirring message against racism in a widely-shared video filmed alongside his World Cup teammates.

The video – recorded on Sunday – came a day after Sweden's 2-1 loss to Germany, for which the 29-year-old midfielder was blamed for giving away the 95th-minute free-kick from which Toni Kroos scored the winning goal. Durmaz, who was born in Sweden to Assyrian parents, says he came under attack on social media, claiming in the message that he had been called a "darkie, bloody Arab, terrorist, Taliban," and that his family and children had been threatened. "Who the hell does this kind of thing?"

Durmaz, who plays in France for Toulouse and has appeared 46 times for his country, added: "I am Swedish and I am proud to represent the Swedish national team – it is the biggest thing you can do as a footballer. I will never let any racists destroy my pride. We all have to make a stand against racism."

The video message, which can be seen below, concluded with the entire squad chanting: "Fuck racism."