World Cup: Top Media Moments and Memes from the First Round

From the 'Mexican earthquake' to Michy Batshuayi's self-inflicted goal celebration, viral stories from the World Cup so far.

The 2018 World Cup has hit the half-way point, with the first round of matches over and the knock-out rounds to come, starting June 30. This year's tournament has had its share of shocks and surprises, on the field and off. The Hollywood Reporter's international team has picked out five memorable media moments from the World Cup so far: From the Mexican goal heard around the world to another heavily meme'd (and mocked) celebration.

Hirving Lozano's Goal Sets off a “Mexican Earthquake”



Mexico striker Hirving Lozano certainly shook things up when he scored against Germany in the countries' June 17 opening round match. Mexico's 1-0 victory was the upset of the tournament so far and set up the defending world champions for a quick exit, the first time in history Germany hasn't made it past the first round.

Such was the euphoria at Lozano's goal back home in Mexico that seismic sensors in Mexico City detected what was reported to be a mini "artificial" earthquake. In a tweet, Mexico's Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Investigations claimed at least two of its sensors detected seismographic disturbances that could have been caused by "possible mass jumping," after Lozano's goal.

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

Earthquake or not, the impact of Lozano's goal on German fans was catastrophic and sent shockwaves through the entire tournament.

Argentina TV's Moment of Silence



Soccer fans have been known to take the game too seriously. But few have gone as far as the pundits on an Argentinian TV station who, following their country's 3-0 defeat to Croatia June 21, held a moment of silence, as if to commemorate a tragic death. After the game, the on-air panel of TV network TyC Sports collectively bowed their heads for a moment's reflection. They needn't have worried. Argentine star Lionel Messi came through in the final group match against Nigeria to book the squad's ticket for the second round.

Argentina’s TyC Sports held a minute’s silence in the studio after their 3-0 defeat to Croatia. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dNg0kqXHjx — Krowd9 | 2018 World Cup (@Krowd9) June 22, 2018

Hubba Hubba Herve Renard

Moroccan coach Herve Renard might not have taken his team past the first round, but the strapping Frenchman scored some points with viewers at home, with many noting his striking resemblance to Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. While his team didn't last long, Renard became one of the memes of World Cup 2018. Crestfallen fans can take solace however: Renard is under contract with Morocco through the next World Cup and the former AS Cannes player shows no sign of losing that Hollywood chin.

Herve Renard does look like Jaime Lannister. Never thought of it until the commentator said Herve looks like he took a break from a Hollywood movie 2 coach at this World Cup.

By the way Herve won 2 African Nations Cup twice before taking over Morocco .#Worldcup2018Russia pic.twitter.com/gHEIXiElm4 — Yawovi (@YIhougan) June 15, 2018

Female World Cup Reporters Demand Respect

With a record number of women sports journalists covering this year's World Cup, harassment has sadly been front and center at the tournament. But, post #MeToo, the women in front of the camera in Russia have pushed back, like this Brazilian journalist, who successfully rebuffed a fan's unwanted embrace, garnering widespread praise online.

"Never do this again!"



When a man tried kiss her while she was reporting at the #WorldCup, Brazilian journalist @juliacgc fought back. #DeixaElaTrabalhar pic.twitter.com/iY9KANBU4m — dwnews (@dwnews) June 29, 2018

Great goal from Januzaj - but Batshuayi has just immortalised himself in the form of internet memes. pic.twitter.com/JXar2T5hFy — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) June 28, 2018

There wasn't much excitement in England's tepid 0-1 defeat to Belgium on June 28. But the team's final group match did deliver arguably the most meme-able moment of the World Cup to date. Belgium star Michy Batshuayi celebrated his team's winning goal against England by kicking the ball against the post — only to be smashed in the face by the rebound. Mocking memes were quick to pop up online minutes after Batshuayi's misjudged boot.

But Michy himself took the mocking in stride. After the match, the Belgian striker tweeted: "Ahahha I knew I would be f*ked the minute I come to my mentions why am I so stupid bro shit hurts."

Ahahha I knew I would be f*cked the minute I come to my mentions I so stupid bro shit hurts — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

He later tweeted a clip of the hilarious incident, joking he “had to create something new” in the genre of goal celebrations.

