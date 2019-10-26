TV Ratings: World Series' Decline Continues in Game 3

The Houston Astros’ first win does nothing to goose viewership.

The Houston Astros may have won their first game of the 2019 World Series, but the increased competition did nothing to goose ratings. Game three was down again, from earlier in the week and from 2018, in early returns.

Ahead of time zone adjustments, Fox coverage averaged 11.7 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. Both of those numbers are off a shade from the preliminary game two showing, though reasonably steady. The Astros beat the Washington Nationals, on DC team’s their home field, 4-1.

Wednesday’s game, a previous low for this World Series and an all-time low for a game two, ultimately averaged 11.9 million viewers.

The same unfortunate status won’t likely hold true for game three. While low, it isn’t pacing for basement audience. But it will be down a handsome percentage from the comparable 2018 game three. That one averaged 13.3 million viewers.

Though neither the Washington or Houston markets appear to be driving wild interest in this series, coverage could potentially see a boost with game four on Sunday night — now that the Nationals won’t be sweeping the Fall Classic.