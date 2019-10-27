World Series: Trump Booed by Baseball Fans at Game 5

Many in the crowd also chanted "Lock him up!" when he was shown onscreen.

President Donald Trump was met with loud, sustained boos and chants of "Lock him up!" from fans at Nationals Park when he was shown on the in-stadium video screen after the third inning of Game 5.

The boos ended only after the video screen cut to a shot of U.S. service members waving to the crowd and then showed a message thanking the military. Trump is attending the game with five wounded veterans.

Then, as Nationals starter Joe Ross took the mound to warm up for the fourth inning, fans started chanting, "Lock him up!" in an apparent reference to ongoing impeachment proceedings against the president. Pro-Trump crowds have frequently chanted "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton at the president's campaign rallies.

Trump was attending his first major league game since he took office in January 2017. He did not throw out the ceremonial first pitch and arrived with no fanfare just as the game began.

Trump emerged from his motorcade wearing a dark suit and tie. He took a seat in a lower-tier box to the left of home plate.

His arrival was not shown on in-stadium video monitors, but fans near the president turned and took pictures of him.

Trump's World Series entourage also includes two Republican senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Florida's Marco Rubio. Also in the group is Congressman Kevin Brady of Texas.

Trump, who campaigned on a promise to "drain the swamp," is deeply unpopular in the Washington area. He received 4 percent of the vote in the District of Columbia and lost both Maryland and Virginia in 2016.

The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros are tied at two games apiece.

TRUMP BOOED: President @realDonaldTrump was greeted with boos when he was introduced at Game 5 of the #WorldSeries on Sunday. MORE: https://t.co/lxezGQFLmI



(Video: Dante Verme) pic.twitter.com/MVwS2QljyG — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) October 28, 2019

Chants of “lock him up!” at World Series after Trump shown on Jumbotron pic.twitter.com/VHWwtT2VrL — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 28, 2019

Updated 6:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27: Updated that Trump was booed during the game.