MOVIES

Batman 80th Anniversary Celebrated With Worldly Displays of Bat Signal

6:51 PM PDT 9/21/2019 by the Associated Press , Trilby Beresford

Tony Daniel/DC
Batman

The lighting displays started at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia. They are also appearing in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg.

It's no joker. The night is lighting up Saturday around the world with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity.

Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.

It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. It is also appearing in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg.

The signal is lighting up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.