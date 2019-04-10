World's Largest Imax Screen Set for Germany

Getting into Jumbotron territory, an indie cinema chain will install a 38-meter-wide, 22-meter-high screen in Leonberg, to open in 2020.

Imax on Wednesday unveiled a deal for a behemoth 38-meter-wide, 22-meter-high screen to be launched next year in Germany.

As the large-screen exhibitor gets into Jumbotron territory to open its biggest screen worldwide, German indie cinema chain Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe has agreed to install the monster video display in the Traumpalast Leonberg multiplex in Leonberg, Germany.

Imax currently has a theater in Sydney with a 30.7-meter-wide screen. The new German theater, which is expected to open in 2020, will also feature next-generation laser projection and 12-channel sound technology to allow cinemagoers to view supersized Hollywood movies in a more immersive setting.

"Now, through our new partnership with the Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe, the largest Imax theatre in the world will reside in Germany and serve as a premium entertainment destination in the country," Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said in a statement.

Imax currently has 10 theaters open or contracted to open in Germany.