David Arquette Wrestling Doc 'You Cannot Kill David Arquette' in the Works

The newly formed nonfiction studio XTR is behind the project.

Nonfiction studio XTR has announced feature doc You Cannot Kill David Arquette, which will tracks actor David Arquette's attempt to become a professional wrestler.

The project, which has been filming for two years, is co-directed by Oscar-nominee David Darg and Price James.

It comes two decades after Arquette starred as a wrestling-obsessed fan in Ready to Rumble, which was promoted through World Championship Wrestling's network. During promotion, Arquette was crowned world champion as a marketing stunt, making him the most hated man in professional wrestling as a result. You Cannot Kill David Arquette witnesses David set out to clear his name, competing in 19 professional wrestling matches along the way.

The doc features exclusive interviews with Courteney Cox, sisters Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, brother Richmond Arquette, professional wrestler Ric Flair and more.

Justin Lacob, Ross Levine and Kathryn Everett produced the project, with Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser and Franklin and Gabby McLarty acting as exec producers.

“David Arquette is one of the most captivating and talented entertainers in the world, and his energy is matched only by the passion of the wrestling community. It’s been a thrill to be ringside the past few years and viewers will not be disappointed,” said Darg on his feature debut.

Added Arquette: “I’ve always loved wrestling. I wanted to do this film as a love letter to wrestling. I didn’t know when I started this journey that it may cost me my life but it was all worth it just to have the wrestlers in the locker room call me ‘one of the boys!’”

Said XTR CEO Mooser, “This is a documentary unlike anything you’ve seen before. It’s David’s turn to tell his side of the story and we’re incredibly excited to share it with the world.”