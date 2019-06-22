E. Jean Carroll Says Bringing Rape Charges Against Trump Would Be "Disrespectful" to Migrant Women

The advice columnist, appearing on MSNBC's 'The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell' on Friday night, said that she wouldn't go after the president in court.

Just hours after accusing President Donald Trump and former CBS CEO Les Moonves of sexual assault in a book excerpt published as New York Magazine's upcoming cover story, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll spoke about her experience with Trump on MSNBC's The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell.

In the lengthy sit-down, Carroll recounted her visit to Bergdorf Goodman with the then-real-estate mogul, again claiming that he sexually assaulted her in the department store dressing room. But when asked if she would pursue charges against Trump for his alleged behavior, Carroll said "No."

"I would find it disrespectful to the women who are down on the border who are being raped around the clock down there without any protection," Carroll said. "The women have very little protection there. It would just be disrespectful."

The New York Times recently reported that migrant women and girls along the U.S. Mexico border are sexually assaulted in incidents that are unreported or prosecuted.

She continued, "Mine was three minutes. I’m a mature woman. I can handle it. I can keep going. You know my life has gone on. I’m a happy woman. But for the women down there and, actually, around the world, you know, in every culture this is going on no matter high in society or low in society, it just seems disrespectful that I would bring — it just doesn’t make sense to me."

Carroll claims that she was sexually assaulted by Trump in late 1995 or early 1996 at the high-end department store across from Trump Tower in Manhattan.

"The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips. I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again,” Carroll writes in her upcoming book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal. “He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and, as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights.”

She continues, "The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I'm not certain — inside me. It turns into a colossal struggle."

Carroll added on The Last Word, "It hurt, and it was against my will."

The White House and Trump denied Carroll's allegations, with the president adding, "I've never met this person in my life."

In response to that claim, O'Donnell aired a picture from Carroll, which appears in New York Magazine, that shows her and Trump along with their then-spouses.

Of the 1987 photo, Trump told reporters Saturday, "Standing with my coat on in a line. Give me a break. With my back to the camera.”

O'Donnell also noted on Friday's edition of his MSNBC program that there's no statute of limitations on first-degree rape claims in New York and aired a clip from MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley's appearance on All In With Chris Hayes, in which she said Carroll's allegations could potentially be a "first-degree rape case."

He also cited a tweet from New York Times reporter Megan Twohey, part of the Times' Pulitzer-prize winning team behind the October 2017 Harvey Weinstein expose that revealed decades of allegations of sexual misconduct against the movie mogul, who wrote that, while the president has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, claims Trump and White House officials have denied, "This is the most serious allegation of sexual violence against Trump ever made (aside from the marital rape claim that Ivana later walked back)."

Carroll still owns the outfit she was wearing during the alleged sexual assault. O'Donnell informed her Wiley indicated that the unlaundered garment could possibly still contain evidence.

Watch Carroll's full interview with O'Donnell below.