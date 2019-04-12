BUSINESS
Writers Guild-Agent Talks Fail; New Code of Conduct to Take Effect at Midnight
Writers will have to fire their agents at midnight Friday.
The Writers Guild of America on Friday rejected the latest proposal from the Association of Talents Agents and said in a letter to members that as the parties had not reached a deal, the Guild’s new “Code of Conduct” would take effect at midnight.
“Members who are represented by agencies not signed to the Code of Conduct must e-sign” a termination notice firing their agents, said the letter.
An afternoon meeting ended after at most 90 minutes.
More to come.
