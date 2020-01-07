John Fugelsang to Host Writers Guild Awards' New York Ceremony

Presenters at the East Coast event include Kevin Bacon, Samantha Bee, Tony Gilroy, Sam Heughan, Sunny Hostin, Dominique Jackson, Natasha Lyonne, Sienna Miller, Tim Blake Nelson, Amy Poehler, Amber Ruffin and Ramy Youssef.

The Writers Guild of America, East announced that actor, comedian and host John Fugelsang will host the 2020 Writers Guild Awards' New York ceremony.

The 72nd annual WGA Awards will take place on Feb. 1 with simultaneous ceremonies at New York's Edison Ballroom and Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton.

Fugelsang's credits include CSI, America's Funniest Home Videos, Coyote Ugly, Becker and The Girl on the Train.

Presenters at the New York ceremony include Kevin Bacon, Samantha Bee, Tony Gilroy, Sam Heughan, Sunny Hostin, Dominique Jackson, Natasha Lyonne, Sienna Miller, Tim Blake Nelson, Amy Poehler, Amber Ruffin and Ramy Youssef.

Lisa Takeuchi Cullen will be honored at the East Coast ceremony with the Richard B. Jablow Award. Established in 1978, the award recognizes devoted service to the guild. It was created in honor of WGAE co-founder Richard B. Jablow, who authored its constitution and served as its first counsel.

Cullen has served on the WGAE Council since 2016. Additionally, she co-chairs the WGAE Committee for Inclusion and Equity, founded the WGAE Women’s Salon and co-founded the Asian-American Salon. She is in an overall deal with Universal Studios, under which she is developing a series at Netflix and writing on the 21st season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Cullen has developed drama pilots for ABC, NBC, CBS, A&E and Warner Bros.

The WGA East previously announced that Paula Pell and Richard Price will also be honored at the New York ceremony. Pell will receive the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence, while Price will be awarded the Ian McLellan Hunter Award for Career Achievement. Meanwhile, Nancy Meyers will receive the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement at the Los Angeles ceremony.