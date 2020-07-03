Writers Guild Leadership Votes to Move Forward With Studio Deal

The guilds will conduct a ratification vote on the three-year tentative agreement later in July.

After reaching a tentative new deal with studios, the Writers Guild of America leadership has voted to recommend the new three-year contract.

In an email to members on Friday, the Writers Guild West board of directors said that the board and the WGA East council voted unanimously on July 2 to move the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers forward.

"Upon certification by the WGA’s chief negotiator of the final contract language, the Guilds will conduct a ratification vote later this month among eligible members," read the email on July 3. "As soon as the confirmed draft is in place, the WGA will post the summary of the tentative agreement and ratification vote schedule."

The Writers Guild East has 6,000-plus members, while the West branch has 10,000 members.

After beginning negotiations on May 18, the Writers Guild negotiating committee revealed on July 1 that it had reached a three-year deal it valued at $200 million with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, touting increases in streaming residuals, increased funding for its pension plan and a new paid parental leave fund.

The Writers Guild team noted, however, that they had been limited in negotiating options due to the film and TV shutdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Although the ongoing global pandemic and economic uncertainty limited our ability to exercise real collective power to achieve many other important and necessary contract goals, we remain committed to pursuing those goals in future negotiations," the negotiating committee told members on July 1.

The writers' tentative deal with studios follows three-year agreements made by the Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA with producers, both of which have also touted gains made in streaming residuals.