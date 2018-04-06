Writers Guilds to Renegotiate Talent Agency Agreement

The dispute is over agencies making money via producing or financing content.

The Writers Guilds on both coasts have voted unanimously to reopen their 42-year-old agreement with the Association of Talent Agents, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The move, announced in an April 6 letter to members of the WGA West and WGA East, was expected, as over the past several months guild leadership has been meeting with its members to hear their concerns over talent agencies increasingly moving into producing, financing and owning content.

The scope of the agency business was quite different back in 1976, when the current Artists' Manager Basic Agreement was struck, and the guild says that agencies like WME, which combined its finance and sales groups to form Endeavor Content in October, are now dealing in conflicts of interest.

The guilds have sent the ATA proposals that address their members' concerns, along with an April 6 notice to terminate the current agreement in exactly 12 months if agreement on revisions cannot be satisfactorily reached.