WWE to Create Podcast Network With Endeavor Audio (Exclusive)

The network is expected to produce multiple series with WWE's superstar wrestlers.

WWE is jumping into the podcast ring.

The media and entertainment company, which produces live professional wrestling matches, has struck a deal with Endeavor Audio to create a podcast network that will feature several series focused on its superstar wrestlers. Additional details about the podcast lineup will be announced at a later date.

The pact expands WWE's relationship with Endeavor; it already works with Endeavor Streaming to power the backend technology of its WWE Network direct-to-consumer platform. Endeavor Audio, meanwhile, already works with superstars Brie and Nikki Bella on their show, The Bellas Podcast.

"Storytelling is at WWE's core, and we are eager to add the audio genre to our portfolio," said WWE Advanced Media executive vp Jayar Donlan. "Partnering with Endeavor Audio, an expert in podcasting, will enable us to provide our fans with unique content and reach new audiences across the platform."

Added Endeavor Audio senior vp Moses Soyoola, "We're always looking to pair dynamic content with the best formats for listeners. Through our new partnership with WWE, we're looking forward to tapping into their iconic event portfolio and talent base to create compelling audio content for their fans."

Since launching last year, Endeavor Audio has produced drama Blackout, starring Rami Malek, and Freaknik, about Atlanta's infamous spring break. It also has a partnership with Mass Appeal. WWE has a five-year deal with Fox, worth $205 million annually, to program two hours of live wrestling for 52 weeks a year via its WWE SmackDown Live franchise. USA Network also will air Monday night's Raw through 2024.