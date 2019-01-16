WWE Moves OTT Business to Newly Created Endeavor Streaming

Endeavor's new technology group was created out of its 2018 acquisition of NeuLion.

Endeavor is reorganizing its online video products and services under a new umbrella division, Endeavor Streaming, as it signs several new clients to use its technology.

The WME-owner acquired over-the-top technology provider NeuLion in 2018. That group will now be absorbed under Endeavor Streaming, which will work with existing clients including NFL, NBA, UFC and Euroleague. New clients joining the roster amid the reorganization are WWE, which previously worked with Disney-owned BAMTech to operate its WWE Network streaming platform, and international streaming services BT Sport Box Office and OSN.

"Endeavor Streaming's best-in-class technology enables us to offer more features, elevate the user experience and provides us even more opportunity to delight our fans around the world," WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said in a statement.

Endeavor CTO Nick Wilson will co-lead the new business alongside Will Staeger, who in July was promoted from senior vp of IMG's original content division to president of business operations at Endeavor Streaming. In a joint statement, they noted, "we've integrated Endeavor's scalable platform with NeuLion's industry leading technology and feature set to provide clients with the best tools and services in video streaming, removing technology as a barrier in reaching their consumers."