WWE Names Former CAA Co-Head of TV Nick Khan as President

The WWE has tapped Nick Khan to be its president and chief revenue officer. Khan is the former co-head of TV at CAA, and before that helped ICM launch its sports management department.

He replaces George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, who left WWE in January in a clash over strategy.

A former attorney-turned Hollywood agent, Khan previously represented WWE while at CAA. He will report to WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

"While representing WWE at CAA, he was instrumental in transforming our business model by securing domestic media rights increases of 3.6x over our previous agreements," McMahon said of Khan in a statement announcing his hire. "Nick’s management style and personal demeanor are perfect for WWE’s entrepreneurial culture, and he will fit right in with our exceptional management team."

Of course, since the departures of Barrios and Wilson, the novel coronavirus pandemic has upended the entertainment industry, and the WWE is no exception. While the company has been able to keep its weekly live shows on USA and Fox going by hosting them at its Florida training facility, it has been unable to generate ticket revenue from its live shows, with merchandise sales also declining.

That said, contractual rate increases for its TV deals have blunted the impact of the pandemic somewhat.

In April, the company slashed executive pay, furloughed staff and deferred spending on its new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut to try and weather the storm.