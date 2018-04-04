'X-Files' Star Annabeth Gish Joins Manson Drama 'Charlie Says' (Exclusive)

Gish joins a cast including Matt Smith, Suki Waterhouse, Odessa Young and Chace Crawford in the upcoming film from 'American Psycho' director Mary Hannon.

The cast for Mary Hannon's upcoming drama about the Charles Manson murder trials, Charlie Says, continues to grow.

Annabeth Gish, star of Fox's The X-Files and Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, has now joined the film, playing Virginia Carlson, head of The California Institute for Women. Charlie Says is currently shooting.

Gish will star alongside Matt Smith, who plays the notorious cult leader, along with Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation), Hannah Murray (Game of Thrones), Odessa Young (Assassination Nation), Sosie Bacon (Here and Now), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) and Marianne Rendon (Imposters).

Written by Guinevere Turner, Charlie Says will focus on three young women who were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in the Sharon Tate murder case when the death penalty was lifted. Virginia Carlson (Gish) pursues a young graduate student, Karlene Faith (Merritt Wever), to work with the incarcerated Manson girls.

Prior to The Haunting of Hill House and X-Files, Gish was seen starring in the last two seasons of the AMC drama Halt & Catch Fire and recurred on ABC’s Scandal, as well as TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles.

Dana Guerin will executive produce the drama while Cindi Rice and John Frank Rosenblum are producing for their Epic Level Entertainment banner.

Gish is repped by Innovative Artists and Thruline Entertainment.