X-Men Appear In Disney-Fox Sizzle Reel at CinemaCon

Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn celebrated the addition of 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight to the studio's stable when speaking to theater owners in his first public appearance since the nuptials.

The newly minted Disney-Fox film empire held its coming-out party at Las Vegas on Wednesday, where curious theater owners got their first glimpse of the combined studios.

The session began with a sizzle reel combining Disney and Fox movies, and melding numerous expressions such as “I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore,” to Hugh Jackman in character as Wolverine saying “what is this place?” to “sometimes change can be good,” among many others.

"Hello everybody. Well I have to say, that reel just blows me away. I’m still getting my mind around this," said Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn as he took the stage at CinemaCon. "So we are truly excited because together we believe we will be more than the sum of our parts."

After showing new footage from Avengers: Endgame, Horn introduced 20th Century Fox vice chairman Emma Watts, who joked that it must be "some form of Disney hazing that I follow Avengers."

"This is a historic time in our business," said Watts. "While we may be living through a lot of change, the good news is the formula for good movie and the studio role hasn't changed, and that is a single dedication to filmmakers. That will never change."

Watts showed off some footage from Dark Phoenix, calling it a "perfect sendoff for our X-Men team."

She added that Disney is know for big tentpoles, and "we intend to do our part. It is that spirit that we will continue to create new stories," Watts said, listing off franchises Kingsman, Alien, Planet of the Apes and “of course, Avatar.”

She concluded: "Though much has been written about the Fox legacy in past tense, we are ready to write our next great chapter."

Disney closed its $71.3 billion acquisition of a wide swath of 21st Century Fox late last month, giving Horn dominion over 20th Century Fox film and Oscar powerhouse Fox Searchlight. Fox 2000 had also been expected to join the Disney fold, but at the 11th hour, Elizabeth Gabler was told the label would be shuttered later this year.

Horn used the CinemaCon presentation to celebrate the new additions, which only further Disney's marketplace prowess. He also touted the 25th anniversary of Searchlight, headed by Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley, while Emma Watts was expected to take the stage later in the presentation.

It was Horn's first public appearance since the merger closed. Ditto for Watts.

The historic merger gives Disney dominion over James Cameron's Avatar franchise, the Kingsman series and the X-Men universe, including Deadpool, which will now be guided by Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios. Avatar 2 has a plum year-end release date of Dec. 18, 2020.

Watts will guide Avatar and Kingsman. And this November, she has James Mangold's Ford v. Ferrari movie, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, among other 2019 releases.

Searchlight has only one film dated so far for 2019, Tolkien (May 10), and hasn't yet announced the release plans for Lucy in the Sky, starring Natalie Portman.